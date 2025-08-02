Bangladesh: Madrassa teacher arrested for raping minor student, influential group forces victim’s family to withdraw case

On Thursday (31st July), a madrassa teacher named Waliullah was arrested for raping an 11-year-old student. The incident occured in Bhuyanpur upazila in Tangail district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, Waliullah taught at the Al-Kareem Darul Uloom Azadi madrassa. He used to take the victim to his room late at night under the pretext of completing chores.

It has come to light that the madrassa teacher forced the minor to perform sexual acts. He raped the victim on 24th July this year. The matter came to light when the minor narrated the ordeal to other students.

Bhuyanpur Police OC AKM Rezaul Karim informed, “The police arrested the accused from Jamalpur based on a secret tip-off. He has admitted to the sexual abuse. The accused will be produced before a court.”

In the meantime, it has transpired that a group of influential people intimidated the victim’s family and coerced them into taking back the case in exchange for money.

The police swung into action only after locals held demonstrations against the madrassa teacher and sought stringent punishment against him.