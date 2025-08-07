Maharashtra: 6-year-old boy loses hearing implant, suffers serious injuries in a stray dog attack in Nagpur

On 5th August, a six-year-old hearing-impaired boy from Chandrapur lost his cochlear implant worth Rs 8 lakh and suffered serious head injuries near the operated area after stray dogs chased his father’s motorbike in Teka, Nagpur. The child has been identified as Mohammed Ali. His father, Mohammed Farooque, also sustained injuries when the bike skidded as he braked in panic.

The child had received the imported implant two years ago under a Government of India initiative. He was undergoing speech therapy and had just been admitted to school. After the father-son duo fell, they were rushed to the nearest hospital for first aid, where they realised the device was missing. They went back to the accident spot only to find that the implant was crushed under a vehicle’s tyre.

Though the replacement is possible, and doctors at IGGMCH who performed the surgery have asked the family to lodge an FIR to initiate the process, the child has to undergo an operation once again just because of the stray dog menace in the city. Locals have expressed their anger over the stray dog attacks in the area, accusing civic authorities of inaction on the complaints filed by them.

