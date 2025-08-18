On 17th August, an elderly man was brutally attacked by a stray dog in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to locals, he was the 14th victim of the same animal. The incident has intensified fears in the city as authorities are struggling to capture the dog despite repeated attacks.

The man sustained injuries to his face and hands. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. CCTV footage of the incident showed him walking in an alley when the dog suddenly charged at his face and knocked him to the ground. The dog continued its assault until bystanders intervened and chased it away.

Another video from the scene shows bloodstains and the man’s injuries, highlighting the severity of the attack. Locals say the same dog has been on the rampage for days, attacking residents across the area. Municipal staff have launched efforts to track and capture the animal, but it remains at large.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.