Sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s family is once again in the headlines for the wrong reasons. A truck driver, who went missing following an accident in Navi Mumbai, was rescued from Puja Khedkar’s Pune house. According to media reports, the truck driver, identified as Prahlad Kumar, met with an accident at Airoli signal with a car bearing the number plate MH 12 RT 5000 on 13th September.

Following the accident, two people forced Kumar to sit in their vehicle. The car was later traced to Khedkar’s residence in Chatushringi, from where the kidnapped driver was rescued by the police. A video of police trying to enter the house has gone viral on social media, where Khedkar’s mother, Manorama, was seen obstructing police action. She misbehaved with the police personnel and refused to open the gate in the video.

Sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, confronts police during rescue of kidnapped truck driver from her home. Constable: 'You're not opening doors, not cooperating.' Mentions 'IPS'—context unclear. #PujaKhedkar #ManoramaKhedkar #IAS #KidnappingCase pic.twitter.com/rHAssQfqZD — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) September 14, 2025

Notably, the Centre dismissed Puja Khedkar from service last year after the Union Public Service Commission found her guilty of cheating, faking her identity and availing benefits under OBC and disability quotas. She was barred for life from taking the civil services exam. Her mother’s video also went viral last year, where she was seen waving a pistol in the air. Manorama Khedkar was arrested in a land dispute case.