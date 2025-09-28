On 28th September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of Chhath Puja. PM Modi called it a festival that keeps India’s culture alive. He described it as a sacred celebration that follows Diwali. Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God in which devotees offer Arghya to both the rising and the setting sun. PM Modi added that while Chhath is deeply rooted in Indian traditions, it is now gradually transforming into a global festival.

Chhath Puja honours Surya Dev with offerings to the setting sun. Once local, it is now becoming a global festival. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KIgB6kdm05 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

PM Modi announced that the Government of India has launched a major initiative to secure global recognition for the festival. He revealed that efforts are underway to include Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. According to PM Modi, such recognition would allow people in every corner of the world to experience the grandeur and divinity of Chhath Puja.

Not to forget, because of the Modi government’s efforts, Kolkata’s Durga Puja has already earned a place in UNESCO’s heritage list. He added that such recognition to the festivals strengthens their global visibility. Furthermore, it encourages international participation and appreciation of the rich traditions of India.