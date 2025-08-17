Mass resignations and protests: Congress in turmoil in Madhya Pradesh after announcement of District chiefs

On Saturday, August 16, Madhya Pradesh Congress released its list of 71 district presidents across the state. However, the list has created a massive headache for the party as protests have erupted after grassroots leaders were ignored.

The reshuffle reshuffle in the party has led to internal discord, protests and resignations, including in the key districts of Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष आदरणीय मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं नेता प्रतिपक्ष, जननायक श्री राहुल गांधी जी की मंशानुरूप मध्यप्रदेश में संगठन सृजन अभियान के तहत जिला अध्यक्षों के निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया संपन्न हुई।



In Raghogarh, supporters of former minister Jaivardhan Singh, son of ex-chief minister Digvijay Singh, even staged late-night protests against the announcement of district president.

Notably, Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh earlier due to infighting when Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party and joined BJP following his fallout with the party leadership.