Meerut: Shoaib was selling ‘rotis’ at an eatery after spitting on them, arrested after the video went viral

A video of a man making roti by spitting in a hotel in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh is becoming very viral on social media. After the video surfaced, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused Shoaib on Monday (26 May 2025).

मेरठ के थाना जानी क्षेत्र से वायरल एक वीडियो ने लोगों में आक्रोश की लहर फैला दी है. वीडियो में एक व्यक्ति को रोटी बनाते समय जानबूझकर उस पर थूकते हुए देखा गया, जो न केवल घिनौना और अमानवीय कृत्य है, बल्कि स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी गंभीर खतरा उत्पन्न करता है.



Meerut Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jani police station. The arrested youth has been identified as Shoaib, son of Meherban, of Kurali village. The local sub-inspector and his team arrested the accused Shoaib near Jani canal bridge. According to the information, the accused has been produced in the court.

Earlier as well, many such cases have been registered regarding spitting on food items. In February 2025, a video of making roti by spitting on it at a wedding ceremony in Meerut went viral, after which a person was caught. These incidents raise serious questions on the safety and hygiene of food served outside your home.