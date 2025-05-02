Modi govt bans Instagram handles of cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in India

In a major development, the Indian government has banned the Instagram accounts of cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from being viewed in India.

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content,” the message read when OpIndia tried to access the Instagram handles of both the cricketers.

Screengrab of the message sent by Instagram.

“We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law.

You can learn more about content restrictions in our Transparency Center,” Instagram informed after clicking the option ‘See Why’.

The digital surgical strike comes 10 days after the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 26 innocent civilians (mostly Hindus) were massacred by 4 Islamic terrorists (with strong connections to Pakistan).