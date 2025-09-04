Months after India destroyed Pakistan’s key Nur Khan Air Base, reconstruction begins at the base

Suring Operation Sindoor launched by India in May this year, 11 airbases of Pakistan were hit by India, including the key Nur Khan Air Base. Nur Khan base, formerly known as Chaklala Airbase, is a critical facility for the Pakistan Air Force as it houses their most valuable assets. However, India struck it freely and damaged the base.

Now, months after the Indian assault, Pakistan is finally moving towards repairing the destruction caused by the Indian forces at the key base, India Today reported.

Specialised military trucks have been noticed at the site which was destroyed during Operation Sindoor, according to Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab.

While Pakistan always denied the extent of the damage caused by Indian forces, the satellite images exposed the entire truth.