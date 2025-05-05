Moradabad: 22 Pakistani women living in India for decades, have 95 children, over 500 family members

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, scrutiny of all Pakistanis living in India on Short Term or Long Term Visas is going on. During this, an interesting case has come to light from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh where 22 Pakistani women have been living for decades on Long Term Visas. The women together have 95 children born in India, and in total, they have 500 family members now. While their children have taken Indian citizenship, the women are still Pakistani citizens.

Apart from the 22 women, 2 Pakistani men are also living in the district on long term visas. Nearly 35% of the women are now reportedly grandmothers as their families continue to grow. Even though the women retain their Pakistani citizenship, they possess Indian government-issued ration and Aadhaar cards allowing them to avail benefits of Indian welfare schemes.

Moradabad Police is now conducting further enquiry in the matter and tracing the background of the families of these women.