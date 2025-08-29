Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Intelligence, announces India-focused AI joint venture with tech giant Meta

In a major development, industrialist Mukesh Ambani announced an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta called ‘Reliance Intelligence’.

“Today, I am also pleased to unveil a new, India-focused AI joint venture with our close partner, Meta. Together, we want to pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance’s deep domain knowledge across industries,” he announced.

Mukesh Ambani emphasised, “It is my great pleasure and privilege to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance called Reliance Intelligence. This new company is conceived with four clear missions. Firstly, to house India’s next generation AI infrastructure.”

48th #RILAGM | Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries announces AI JV with #Meta for AI-ready enterprise solutions;



Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg says co is happy to partner #RIL in bringing ‘personal intelligence’ to every part of India #Reliance #RelianceJio… pic.twitter.com/kyCd2JlBOk — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 29, 2025

According to reports, the objective is to create enterprise-ready Artificial Intelligence for India. Reliance Intelligence will make use of Meta’s AI models as part of its partnership with the tech giant.

Mukesh Ambani further informed, “We are forming a dedicated joint venture with Meta to combine open models and tools with our execution in Energy, Retail, Telecom, Media, and Manufacturing, and to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India.”