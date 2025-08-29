Friday, August 29, 2025

Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Intelligence, announces India-focused AI joint venture with tech giant Meta

In a major development, industrialist Mukesh Ambani announced an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta called ‘Reliance Intelligence’.

“Today, I am also pleased to unveil a new, India-focused AI joint venture with our close partner, Meta. Together, we want to pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance’s deep domain knowledge across industries,” he announced.

Mukesh Ambani emphasised, “It is my great pleasure and privilege to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance called Reliance Intelligence. This new company is conceived with four clear missions. Firstly, to house India’s next generation AI infrastructure.”

According to reports, the objective is to create enterprise-ready Artificial Intelligence for India. Reliance Intelligence will make use of Meta’s AI models as part of its partnership with the tech giant.

Mukesh Ambani further informed, “We are forming a dedicated joint venture with Meta to combine open models and tools with our execution in Energy, Retail, Telecom, Media, and Manufacturing, and to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India.”

