Bangladesh: Muslim mob thrashes Hindu man for wishing atheist blogger on his birthday, victim framed in ‘blasphemy case’ and arrested by police

On Saturday (9th August), a violent Muslim mob thrashed a 25-year-old Hindu man named Bijoy Debnath for wishing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Asad Noor, an atheist blogger living in exile.

The incident occured in Sitakunda municiaplity in Chattogram district of Bangladesh.

The mob comprising of ‘student protestors’ attacked the victim on the street and accused him of supporting so-called anti-Islamic posts of Asad Noor.

Tawhidi Janata and ‘student protestors’ take out march against Bijoy Debnath, image via Rupali Bangladesh.

The Muslim mob also framed him in a dubious ‘blasphemy case’ by alleging that he burnt a paper containing Arabic words with a cigarette.

After assaulting Bijoy Debnath, the extremists handed him over to the police. Interestingly, the cops arrested the Hindu victim and booked him for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Later, the student protests involved in the assault along with violent Muslim group ‘Tawhidi Janta’ took out a protest march against the 25-year-old Hindu man.

Asad Noor has extended his support to Bijoy Debnath and demanded his immediate release. The victim had wished the atheist blogger on his birthday, which was on Friday (8th August).