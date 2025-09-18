Muslim mob attacks Delhi police personnel over arrest of criminal Mohammed Azam

On Wednesday (17th September), a Muslim mob attacked the Delhi police when the latter went to arrest a criminal named Azam Khan. The incident occurred in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi.

According to reports, several police personnel were injured and had to be admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The police have registered a case and are now searching for the accused who attacked the on-duty police personnel.

The cops had gone to Fatehpur Beri after a non-bailable warrant was issued by a local court against criminal Azam Khan. Thereafter, they were attacked by the relatives of the accused.

Several videos of the incident are now doing the rounds of the internet. In the videos, a frenzied Muslim mob could be seen thrashing the incoming cops with sticks and stones. Many burqa-clad women were spotted targeting the police.