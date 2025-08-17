On 10th August, a four-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Deshpande Layout of Nagpur. The child sustained serious injuries on her arms and legs due to the attack. The victim has been identified as Nitya Mongri. She was playing outside her house when 3-4 dogs surrounded her and blocked her way. Before she could react, the dogs lunged at her.

According to Nitya’s parents, the dogs even tried to bite her near the neck. Neighbours and shopkeepers rushed to her after hearing her screams and managed to chase the dogs away. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors treated her and administered a rabies vaccine. After confirming she was out of danger, Nitya was discharged from the hospital.

Her parents, Shravan and Khushboo Mongri, expressed anger over the rising menace of stray dogs in the city and demanded urgent government and municipal intervention. Residents of the locality said the stray population has sharply increased and some earlier incidents of dog bites were reported, but no effective action has been taken.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.