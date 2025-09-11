Nepal: 13000 prisoners escape from jails, 35 nabbed by India’s Sashastra Seema Bal

In a major development, a whopping 13000 prisoners have escaped from jails in 77 districts of Nepal amid regime change operation in the landlocked country.

While exploiting the anarchy and chaos, some of them attempted to flee to India. A total of 35 such prisoners have been apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a paramilitary force guarding India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

According to reports, 35 prisoners were nabbed at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. 10 were arrested from Bihar while 3 were apprehended from West Bengal.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has so far apprehended 35 inmates who fled from Nepal jails. Of those, 22 inmates were held on the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and three in Bengal. The number is still increasing: Officials pic.twitter.com/qCrXLQQBj3 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

As per MyRepublica newspaper, about 7,500 prisoners have escaped from various jails in Nepal. “With convicts serving sentences for various crimes now at large, fear has gripped the public,” it said.