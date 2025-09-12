Nepal: Indian woman dies while escaping hotel fire set by ‘GenZ protestors’

On Tuesday (9th September), an Indian woman named Rajesh Gola died in Nepal’s Kathmandu city after her hotel was set on fire by ‘Genz protestors.’

According to reports, she had travelled to Nepal with her husband, Ramvir Singh Gola, to offer prayers at the Pashupatinath temple. They were staying at the Hyatt Regency in Kathmandu.

GenZ protestors set fire to their hotel on Tuesday. Forced by circumstances, Rajesh Gola and her husband jumped from the window on the 4th floor of their hotel room.

Both of them were severely injured. While Ramvir managed to survive, Rajesh passed away during the course of the treatment. He later returned to Ghaziabad with the deceased’s body on Friday (12th September).

“We had gone to Kathmandu to offer prayers at Pashupatinath Temple. We then decided to go to Mithila, but before we could leave, the curfew was announced. We decided to extend our stay at the Hyatt and returned to the hotel. On September 9, the protestors came at 6 pm and set the hotel on fire. We jumped off the building, but my wife died during the treatment,” informed Ramvir.finally got to her, she was no more,” he claimed.