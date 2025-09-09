Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has sustained severe injuries after being caught in a blaze set by protesters at the couple’s residence in Dallu, Kathmandu.

According to eyewitnesses, demonstrators surrounded the house before setting it on fire, leaving Chitrakar trapped inside. She was later rescued and rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in a critical condition.

According to reports, she is recovering and currently out of danger. Nepal is witnessing one of its most turbulent moments in recent years as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government reels under unprecedented protests led by Gen Z activists.

On Tuesday, protesters vandalised and set fire to the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli, with similar attacks reported at the residences of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba.