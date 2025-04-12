No ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Jahangirpuri this Hanuman Jayanti as Delhi Police denies permission to VHP

In a move aimed at keeping the ‘peace’, the Delhi Police on Saturday denied the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) permission to organize a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, citing serious concerns over law and order.

The planned procession, set for April 12, 2025, from A-Block to K-Block in the sensitive Jahangirpuri locality, was reviewed and ultimately turned down. “Given the area’s volatile atmosphere and the potential for unrest, we cannot allow the Shobha Yatra,” said the police in an official statement.

That said, celebrations haven’t been completely ruled out. Authorities have greenlit religious festivities—just not on the streets. “You may celebrate within the temple premises,” the police clarified.

This denial comes after several Hindu groups expressed their intent to carry out religious processions in the area, prompting the deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) units and extra police personnel to maintain calm.

Earlier, the police had granted limited permission for a Hanuman Jayanti procession, capping attendees at 500, banning weapons, and enforcing a strict, pre-approved route. Surveillance was to be tight.

This is not the first time that the Delhi Police has denied permission to hold a procession in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti. In 2023, the Delhi Police denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, citing law and order concerns. This decision follows communal clashes that occurred during a similar procession in the area last year. Authorities have put in place heightened security measures to maintain peace during the festival.