Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam in Jammu & Kashmir

During an ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a terrorist Haris Nazir Dar has been killed. The encounter is part of Operation Akhal to root out terrorists from the Indian territory.

The killed terrorist reportedly hails from Rajpora in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

Sharing the update on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far.”

Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam



Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact.



One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far.



Operation continues.… — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 2, 2025

The operation is still underway as security forces hunt for more terrorists in the area.