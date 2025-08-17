Over 2 dozen bullets fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home

On Sunday, August 17, unidentified gunmen opened fire outside the Gurugram residence of famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday between 5:30 AM to 6 AM. The bike borne assailants came and sprayed bullets at Elvish’s residence. Over 24 bullets were fired at his house. The YouTuber was not at home during the attack at his sector 57 residence.

The bullets hit the ground floor and first floor of his residence. Elvish lives on the second and third floors of the house.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police said, “Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram’s Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing.”