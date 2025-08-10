Sunday, August 10, 2025

Over 460 arrested in London protest against ban on Palestine Action group that damaged planes at Royal Air Force Base

On 9th August (local time), the Metropolitan Police of London arrested over 466 protestors during a protest opposing Britain’s decision to ban the Palestine Action group under anti-terrorism laws. The ban was introduced in July after its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes. They accused the UK of complicity in so-called Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags in Parliament Square and chanted “hands off Gaza”. They carried placards declaring support for Palestine Action. Police, in a statement, said that 466 protesters were detained for supporting a proscribed organisation. Eight of them were held for other offences, including five for assaulting police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. Palestine Action’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is mounting a legal challenge to the ban.

The ban carries a maximum sentence of 14 years for membership. Notably, Israel has denied genocide accusations made at the International Court of Justice. Israel has insisted that its military actions are in self-defence following the October 2023 Hamas attacks.

