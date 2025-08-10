On 9th August (local time), the Metropolitan Police of London arrested over 466 protestors during a protest opposing Britain’s decision to ban the Palestine Action group under anti-terrorism laws. The ban was introduced in July after its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes. They accused the UK of complicity in so-called Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

London — Supporters of banned terrorist group Palestine Action are being arrested at their occupation in Parliament Square. Palestine Action was banned after several violent attacks, including on a British military base. pic.twitter.com/5u6QYUW8uB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2025

Protesters waved Palestinian flags in Parliament Square and chanted “hands off Gaza”. They carried placards declaring support for Palestine Action. Police, in a statement, said that 466 protesters were detained for supporting a proscribed organisation. Eight of them were held for other offences, including five for assaulting police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. Palestine Action’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is mounting a legal challenge to the ban.

Arrest update: Parliament Square and Whitehall are clear.



As of 9pm, 466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action.



There were a further eight arrests for other offences including five assaults on officers.



This will be the final update of the day. pic.twitter.com/9V5pgh6CVF — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 9, 2025

The ban carries a maximum sentence of 14 years for membership. Notably, Israel has denied genocide accusations made at the International Court of Justice. Israel has insisted that its military actions are in self-defence following the October 2023 Hamas attacks.