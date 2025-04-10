P Chidambaram credits Congress party for Tahawwur Rana extradition, says it is all because of “UPA-era framework”

It has been 11 years since Congress-led UPA governed India, but they are still taking credit for everything done by the PM Modi led NDA government.

26/11/2008 terror attacks (Which took place under Congress-led UPA) accused Tahawwur Rana has been extradited to India from US. The extradition was finalised during PM Modi’s recent meeting with US President Donald Trump. However, Congress leader P Chidambaram has somehow managed to credit his Congress party for it.

P Chidambaram said the extradition of 26/11 accused is culmination of institutional diplomacy, legal groundwork, and international cooperation set in motion in 2009.

He further said that the incumbent NDA government is taking undue credit for this extradition.

Notably, the unprecedented terror attack on 26/11 in Mumbai took place when Congress-led UPA was in power, and they chose not to take any action against Pakistan from where the terror attack was launched.