Pakistan hackers claim to have breached multiple Indian defence sites, accessed sensitive data

A Pakistan hackers group calling itself Pakistan Cyber Force has claimed that it has hacked several websites of Indian defence institutions. The websites that are being claimed to have been hacked are of Indian Military Engineering Services and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses among others.

The hackers also claimed to have accessed sensitive information after the hack. According to the post shared via the group’s X account, the attackers claim to have accessed classified personnel data, including login credentials related to Indian defence personnel.

#BREAKING: Pakistan’s major Cyber Attack provocation against India amid border tension and diplomatic standoff. Indian Govt’s Indian Military Engineering Service and official think-tank MP IDSA Manoher Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis hacked. Data breached. pic.twitter.com/5biCmpMLiz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 5, 2025

The group also tried to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU company under Ministry of Defence as per reports with the Pakistan flag and the Al Khalid tank. The website was taken offline as a precautionary measure.