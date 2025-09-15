Pakistani-American man arrested for attempting to blow up Fox News media vehicle

In a major development on Friday (12th September), a Pakistani-American man named Adeeb Nasir was arrested on charges of terrorism after attempting to blow up the media vehicle of Fox News.

The incident occurred in Salt Lake City in Utah State of US. According to the police, the explosive device ‘constituted a significant threat to public safety.’

The Salt Lake City Police Department Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad first responded to the threats before transferring the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Besides him, one co-accused, identified as Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, was also arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, threat of terrorism, and attempted aggravated arson.

The FBI had served a federal search warrant at the residence of Adeeb Nasir, where it found Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir as well. The agency recovered 2 hoax weapons of mass destruction, 2 firearms and illegal narcotics.

It has come to light that the Pakistani-American Adeeb Nasir and his co-accused are restricted individuals i.e. they cannot legally own firearms.