‘Phone call operation’ ends in tragedy: Telangana woman loses twins after Nurses perform Caesarean on her while taking instructions from Doctor on Phone

A day that was supposed to bring great joy to a Telangana woman ended in the greatest of tragedies for her. Batti Keerthi lost her twins during a botched operation at a private hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, located in the Rangareddy district of Telangana.

As the woman experienced labour pains, she rushed to the hospital. The doctor was not present there at the time and the nursing staff reportedly performed a cesarean section, reportedly following instructions provided over the phone by Dr Anusha Reddy, the senior obstetrician.

Keerthi had conceived just 5 months back through In vitro fertilisation or IVF, and the pre-mature twins, born at just 18 weeks, could not survive for more than an hour after birth and passed away. Keerthi is stable and is recovering.

Keerthi’s family has filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered under sections of medical negligence. Police have said they will take further action based on the health department’s report.