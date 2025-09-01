PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel together for bilateral meeting after SCO summit

In a major development on Monday (1st September), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together for a bilateral meeting after the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

The development was confirmed by PM Modi in a tweet from his official X(formerly Twitter) handle.

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful. pic.twitter.com/oYZVGDLxtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” the tweet read.

The development comes amid renewed US salvo towards India and imposition of 50% tariffs on US imports from the country.