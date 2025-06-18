PM Modi tells President Donald Trump that US played no part in the ceasefire with Pakistan

In early hours of Wednesday, June 18 (India Time), PM Modi had a 35 minutes long phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The two world leaders were scheduled to meet at the sidelines of the G7 summit but Trump had to rush back to Washington due to Israel-Iran conflict.

During the conversation, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that US had no role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’. PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor.

Notably, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he used trade to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

PM Modi also made it clear that India has never asked for, and will never accept, third-party mediation to resolve the issue of Pakistan’s illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir.