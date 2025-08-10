On 10th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru in Karnataka to flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Railway Station. He will also inaugurate the Yellow line of Bengaluru Metro.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru today. PM Modi will also flag off the Yellow line of the Bangalore metro.



According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the trains will run on the Bengaluru–Belagavi, Amritsar–Katra and Nagpur–Pune routes. The aim of these trains is to improve regional connectivity and cut travel time.

The Yellow line of Phase-2, which stretches over 19 km from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra with 16 stations, is worth around Rs 7,160 crore. It will take the city’s operational metro network to over 96 km.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Phase-3 of the metro project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. It will cover more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. Security arrangements are in place across the city ahead of the PM’s visit.