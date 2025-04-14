‘Muslim youths would not have to spend their lives fixing punctures of bicycles’: PM Modi hits out at Waqf Act

On Monday (14th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that a large section of Muslim youth are forced to fix punctures for a living due to non-utilisation of the earlier Waqf Act.

“Had Waqf Act been utilised honestly, my Muslim youths would not have to spend their lives fixing punctures of bicycles,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport.