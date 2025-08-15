PM Modi ends politically motivated ‘language war’ by the Opposition, says we should take pride in all languages and work for their growth

On Friday (15th August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi put an end to the politically motivated ‘langugae debate’ stirred by the Opposition parties across Indian States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The ‘language debate’ has created discord in society, leading to chaos, acts of violence and harassment of non-natives and migrants working in these 4 different States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the cotnentious issue from the ramparts of Red Fort on the ocassion of 79th Independence Day.

We should take pride in all our languages and work together for their growth. pic.twitter.com/JTojpmtYLi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2025

“We should take pride in all our languages and work together for their growth,” he emphasised.