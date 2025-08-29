Friday, August 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome in Japan, greeted with Swagatam and Gayatri mantra

On Friday (29th August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional welcome from the Japanese community after he landed in the East Asian nation.

The Japanese community dressed in traditional, cultural attire greeted the Indian Prime Minister with ‘Swagatam (Sanskrit word for welcome)’ and the gesture of Namaskara.

They also recited the ‘Gayatri Mantra’, and PM Modi joined them in the chanting of the holy mantra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to the island nation of Japan. He will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

