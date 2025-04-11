Punjab: AAP sarpanch, others booked for murder of a sub-inspector

On Thursday, April 10, Punjab Police booked an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sarpanch among others for the murder of a sub-inspector who was shot dead in a village in the state’s Tarn Taran district. The sub-inspector was killed on Tuesday, April 8.

As per the FIR, SI Charanjit Singh was shot dead allegedly on the orders of Sarpanch Kuldeep Singh at Kot Mohammad Khan village. Several others have also been named in the FIR, along with Kuldeep Singh.

Notably, the murder of Charanjit Singh was carried out by a weapon snatched from the Police itself.

On Tuesday night, a clash erupted between 2 factions in the village which escalated and bullets were fired. After receiving the information, Police rushed to the spot, but while trying to control the situation, sub-inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead, and another policeman was injured.

Atul Soni, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “Kuldeep Singh shouted that someone should catch the policemen, snatch their weapons, and shoot them. Gursewak Singh and Palwinder Singh grabbed Constable Mandeep by the arms, while Rajandeep Singh alias Billu snatched his licensed pistol.”

Charanjit Singh stepped in to protect his colleague but he got fatally shot in the process.

Following the registration of the FIR, all the accused are on the run.