Thursday, April 10, 2025

Punjab: Khalistan sympathiser Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet arrested

On Wednesday, April 9, Punjab Police arrested Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of  Khalistan sympathiser and Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh. Earlier, he was under a year-long detention under the NSA at Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

Papalpreet was taken into custody in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case and brought to Amritsar. He will be produced before Ajnala subdivisional court.

Notably, Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and his 9 aides were detained and kept in Dibrugarh Jail. After staying there since 2023, Amritpal’s aides have been released from there and now the MP remains the only one out of group still in Dibrugarh.

Papalpreet was arrested in April 2023 from Amritsar’s Kathunangal area. He has long advocated for a separate Khalistan.

