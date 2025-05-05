Rajasthan: Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel caught red-handed taking Rs 20 Lakh bribe for dropping questions in the assembly

On Sunday, May 5, Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Bharat Adivasi Party Jaikrishn Patel taking a bribe of Rs 20 Lakh. Jaikrishn Patel represents Bagidora constituency in Rajasthan Assembly. The bribe was allegedly for dropping three questions in the state Assembly, a senior ACB official said.

Sharing the news, Director General of ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda, said this is the first time in the history of the Rajasthan ACB that an MLA has been arrested in a bribery case.

The Director General said, “Patel allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 crore from the complainant to drop questions related to mines. The deal was settled for Rs 2.5 crore. The complainant gave him Rs 1 lakh in Banswara at the time of verification. Today, he was trapped on the MLA quarters premises while taking Rs 20 lakh.”

38-year old Patel is a first time MLA, and was elected to the assembly in the bypoll held last year along with the Lok Sabha elections

Bharat Adivasi Party has 4 MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly. The party has promised strict action against Jaikrishn Patel if the MLA’s involvement in the case is confirmed.