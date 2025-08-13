The intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police has arrested the manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house located near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused has been identified as Mahendra Singh, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand. He was taken into custody a week ago and formally arrested after a joint interrogation in Jaipur confirmed his role.

Vishnukant, IG (Security), said Singh was providing his Pakistani handler with details of DRDO scientists’ and Indian Army officers’ visits to the range. He was also providing information on missile and other weapons testing. Officials suspect that he also supplied data on strategic military operations. Singh was working as the manager of the guest house for the past four to five years. During this time, he allegedly passed on sensitive defence information. He is now facing charges under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.