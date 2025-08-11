Rajasthan HC orders stray dogs removal, warns of FIRs against obstructors

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday (Aug 11) ordered municipal bodies to clear stray dogs and other animals from city roads, ensuring minimal harm to them. In a suo motu case over rising dog-bite incidents and accidents caused by stray animals, the bench of Justices Kuldeep Mathur and Ravi Chirania empowered officials to act against, and even file FIRs on those obstructing the removals.

Municipal bodies must run special drives, set up complaint lines, and direct animal feeders to do so only at shelters or gaushalas. The court also told Jodhpur’s civic body to prioritise AIIMS and District Court premises, and directed highway authorities to patrol and clear strays for safe traffic.

The AAG will submit a detailed report on shelter conditions, staffing, and animal care facilities. Calling official inaction dangerous to both lives and Rajasthan’s tourist image, the court set the next hearing for Sept 8, with interim measures to remain in force.

Notably, the Supreme Court of India earlier today directed the authorities in Delhi to pick up all stray dogs, especially from vulnerable localities. The court passed the order while hearing a suo motu case on the rising number of dog bite cases and rabies fatalities caused by stray dog bites in the National Capital. The court warned that strict action will be taken against any and all organisations and individuals who obstruct the process.