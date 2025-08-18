Rajasthan: Intern reports to duty in hospital wearing Hijab, female doctor stops her and says complete face of a doctor should be visible to patients

At MCH Hospital located in Tonk, Rajasthan, a female doctor and an intern got into an argument after the student turned up for duty wearing a Hijab. When the female doctor refused to let the Muslim student wear hijab during duty, the student got upset over it.

The incident took place on Saturday (August 16, 2025). A video of the incident has also gone viral. In the video, Dr. Bindu Gupta is telling the intern that the faces of the employees working in the hospital should be clearly visible to the patients.

राजस्थान के टोंक के जनाना अस्पताल में यूनानी की इंटर्न स्टूडेंट रोज हिजाब पहनकर आने लगी तो महिला डॉक्टर व इंटर्न स्टूडेंट के बीच विवाद हो गया।



महिला डॉक्टर का कहना है कि वर्क प्लेस पर हिजाब पहन कर मत आया करो।



जबकि मजहबी लड़की का कहना है कि रूल्स में ऐसा कहीं नहीं लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/2BJCQcMFXp — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) August 18, 2025

The doctor said, “The patient should know who injected them. If there is an adverse reaction, then how will we know who injected him. Hijab cannot be worn in the hospital. The face should be clearly visible at all times. Do not associate it with religion.”