Uttarakhand: Buffer zone near Jim Corbett National Park witnesses sharp increase in tiger population since 2022

In a major development, the Ramnagar Division in Uttarakhand, adjoining the Jim Corbett National Park, has witnessed a sharp increase in the tiger population since 2022.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the tiger population has grown from 67 to 96 between 2022 and July 2025 in the buffer zone that shares boundaries with Jim Corbett National Park.

The development was confirmed during a special annual survey carried out by the Uttarakhand forest department.

For counting the tiger population, the Department, along with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), used 1059 camera trap pictures. The camera traps were reportedly placed in 181 locations.

The pictures were then analysed using the extract-compare software. It has also come to light that the tiger population in Jim Corbett National Park has increased from 260 to 290.