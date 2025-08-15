Rs 3000 FASTag Highway annual pass rolled out for non- commercial private vehicles

On Independence Day, August 15, annual FASTag pass for non-commercial private vehicles has been rolled out. The pass is valid for private cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass will use will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle.

The pass will only be valid for National Highways and National Expressways. On state highway toll booths, the passes will not be applicable.

The link to activate the passes will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra app, and the official websites of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Once the vehicle and FASTag are verified and a fee of Rs 3000 is paid, the pass will be activated in two hours, and then the pass can be used for a year.

The pass will be valid for 1 year or 200 trips, whichever one comes first.