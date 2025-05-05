Russian President Putin calls PM Modi, discusses Pahalgam attack, vows full support in fight against terror

On Monday, May 5, the Russian President Vladimir Putin called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the call in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, President Putin promised PM Modi his full support in India’s fight against terror.

He said that the perpetrators of the terror attack and their backers must be brought to justice. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post that President Putin conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam and “expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism”.

President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2025

The MEA spokesperson added that Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov had also discussed Pahalgam attack and the issue of terrorism during their talks on Friday last week.