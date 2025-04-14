Salman Khan receives another death threat: Unknown person threatens to blow up Bollywood star’s car with bomb

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received several death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang in recent times. There was an incident of even bullets being fired outside Galaxy Apartments, where Salman lives, last year.

Now the actor has received another threat to his life from an unknown person who has threatened to blow up his car with a bomb. WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline received a threatening message claiming that they would kill the actor after entering his house and blow up his car with a bomb.

Mumbai Police has registered a complaint in the matter and are trying to trace the number from which the threat was issued.

Notably, for the last 2 years, Salman Khan has been facing life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the 1990s Blackbuck poaching case. Blackbucks are sacred for the Bishnoi Community. Bishnoi’s gang were even allegedly stalking the actor and planning to kill him arriving at the farmhouse.