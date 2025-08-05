On 5th August, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away at the age of 79. He was hospitalised due to a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 1 PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment since early May for kidney-related complications.

Source: X

In a post on 22nd May, Malik said in a post on social media platform X that he was undergoing treatment since 11th May.

नमस्कार साथियों।

मेरे बहुत से शुभचिंतकों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं जिन्हें उठाने में मैं असमर्थ हूं।अभी मेरी हालत बहुत खराब है मैं किसी से भी बात करने की हालत में नहीं हूं। 11 मई से राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती हू। संक्रमण की शिकायत के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। अब… pic.twitter.com/yTWGxuHkyC — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) May 22, 2025

His death coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, a move that took place during his tenure as J&K’s Governor.

Though Malik held multiple gubernatorial posts including governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Goa and Bihar, and once enjoyed proximity to Prime Ministers from Chaudhary Charan Singh to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his political career was largely marked by inconsistency. He was a serial party-hopper and shifted loyalties from Lok Dal to Congress, then to Janata Dal, and eventually to the BJP in 2004. His later years were mired in controversy, including public fallouts with the Modi government and a CBI probe over alleged irregularities in the Rs 2,200 crore Kiru hydropower project, for which his residence was also raided.