Sexual abuse allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand: Court orders FIR, two minors’ statements recorded under POCSO Act

The troubles of Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati have increased. The Special POCSO Court (ADJ Rape and POCSO) in Prayagraj has issued a major order directing the registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple, Swami Mukundanand Giri.

The court has instructed the police to immediately register the case and begin an investigation in accordance with the law. The case will now be registered at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj, triggering a stir in the spiritual community.

The case began on an application filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, the Peethadhishwar of Shakumbhari Peeth. On Friday (20 February), the court of ADJ Vinod Kumar Chaurasia heard this sensitive matter. During the proceedings, statements of two minors were recorded with videography.

After closely examining the police report and the evidence presented, the court had reserved its order. On Saturday (21 February 2026), the court adopted a strict stance and issued directions for the registration of an FIR. Ashutosh Brahmachari has claimed that he also submitted an important CD related to the incident to the court.

Conspiracy or truth? Shankaracharya hits back

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has also broken his silence on these serious allegations. He has termed the आरोपations completely baseless and described them as a conspiracy to defame him. The Swami said, “I am paying the price for raising my voice for the dignity of Gau Mata (the cow).”

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also questioned why his identity is being made public in violation of the rules of the POCSO Act, alleging that this is being done to damage his image. He said clearly that “truth needs no fear” and that he is not afraid of these false allegations.