Assam: Shafiqur Rahman tortures his Hindu wife, hangs victim from a noose tied around her neck, arrested

On Friday (1st August), the police arrested a man named Shafiqur Rahaman for brutally torturing his Hindu wife and sharing the video on social media. The incident occurred in Palasbari town in Kamrup district of Assam.

The victim was identified as Kankana Das. According to reports, Shafiqur Rahman is married to the victim for the past 11 years.

He had uploaded a video on social media, wherein his Hindu wife was seen standing on a bed with her hands tied. A noose could be seen hanging from a fan and tied around her neck.

He made her stand all night and recorded the video of the torture. According to Kankana Das, she has been subjected to physical and mental torture by Shafiqur Rahaman after discovering his extra-marital affair with another young girl

The incident has triggered outraged among locals, who are now demanding strict action against the accused.

The police booked Shafiqur Rahaman under BNS Sections 25, 85, 109, 117(2), 189, and 318(4) and arrested him on Friday.