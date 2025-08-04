At least six people, including two children, were bitten by a stray dog in Nallaralapalli village near Uddanapalli in Tamil Nadu on 2nd and 3rd August. The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat to public safety posed by free-roaming dogs.

The incidents of dog bite took place between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. 8-year-old P Harish, 7-year-old R Ujwal, 80-year-old P Venkatappa, 45-year-old S Vanaja, 35-year-old R Kalavathi and 16-year-old T Bhuvana were among the victims. All of them were treated at the Nagamangalam Primary Health Centre. They received anti-rabies vaccine and the children were also given immunoglobulin injections.

The dog behind the attack remained untraced despite efforts by the local panchayat authorities. Shoolagiri Block Development Officer R Santhalakshmi informed that panchayats in the region were alerted to monitor dog movement. The veterinary department has been asked to take custody of the dog once it is traced and ensure treatment.

