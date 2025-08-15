Standing like a wall against any policy harmful to farmers, fishermen and cattle rearers: PM Modi

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India, PM Narendra Modi once again reiterated his commitment to the well being of Indian farmers, fishermen and livestock rearers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is standing like a wall against any policy that could harm the country’s farmers or fishermen.

Notably, PM Modi’s comment has come just days after Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products entering the US.

The Indian Prime Minister didn’t directly name the United States but his comments have come as India and US negotiate a trade deal and America seeks duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors