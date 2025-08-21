On 21st August, the Supreme Court of India declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s circular directing the removal of ferocious and habitual biting stray dogs. The matter was mentioned before Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi by advocate Nanita Sharma. She sought immediate listing but the bench refused to issue any directions.

This comes after the MCD instructed NGOs and veterinary officers to capture aggressive dogs from vulnerable locations like schools, hospitals and colonies, and place them in ABC centres with proper records and CCTV. The circular was based on the Supreme Court’s 11th August judgment in the suo motu case on the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR.

Self-styled dog activists had opposed the circular, terming it illegal. They claimed misinterpretation of the court’s order. The latest refusal by the apex court signals that the MCD’s circular continues to remain in effect.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.