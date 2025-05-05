Supreme Court dismisses another plea on Pahalgam attack, berates the petitioner for lacking sensitivity

On Monday, May 5, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari seeking enhanced security for tourists from terrorist attacks, particularly in remote and hilly areas of Kashmir. While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court slammed the petitioner for lacking sensibility and acting without sensitivity.

The Court dismissed the plea after the counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea. The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the petition. The pulled up the Advocate for filing PILs just to seek publicity.

“Why have you filed this kind of PIL? What is your real motive? Don’t you understand the sensitivity of the issue? I think you are inviting some exemplary cost for filing this PIL,” Justice Surya Kant told Tiwari while dismissing the plea.

Earlier, last week, Supreme Court had dismissed another plea by Vishal Tiwari where he had sought a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. At that time they had asked Tiwari if he wants to demoralise the Armed Forces by filing such petitions.