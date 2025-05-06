Supreme Court puts asset details and appointment process of Judges in public

On Monday, May 6, the Supreme Court of India shared that it has uploaded statements of assets of judges on its website, in accordance with a full-court decision to place the relevant details in the public domain. The step has been taken to apparently enhance transparency within the Judiciary, which has often been accused of being the opposite.

The release by the court said, “The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025 decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received.”

The process of appointments of the Judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court, including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role of the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium has also been shared by the apex court.

Notably, this public disclosure of Judges’ assets comes shortly after High Court Justice Yashwant Varma got embroiled in a controversy after piles of burnt cash were found at his home.



