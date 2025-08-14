Supreme Court refuses to put stay on detention and deportation of illegal Bengali Muslims

On Thursday, August 14, the Supreme Court refused to put an interim stay on the detention and deportation of Muslim Bengali migrant workers. The court highlighted concerns over illegal immigration going unchecked and stressed upon a mechanism to identify bona fide workers.

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant said, “We cannot overlook ground realities. Suppose someone is an Infiltrator and he enters illegally. How to deal with that situation? If you don’t detain, the writing on the wall is that they will disappear.”

He further said, “Yes, some mechanism needs to be there. May be some card from place of origin and authorities from other state can accept the bona fide.”